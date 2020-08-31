PDP slams APC for justifying suffering of Nigerians under Buhari

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rationalize the excruciating hardship being suffered by Nigerians under the present administration has further confirmed that the APC has no iota of concern for Nigerians.

The PDP also berated the APC for supporting the increase in the price of fuel from N87 to the current N148 per liter as well as the alleged endemic corruption under the current administration.

The party said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The main opposition party noted that only a party that relishes in inflicting suffering, pain and anguish can defend the actions of the ptesent administration.

According to the PDP’s statement, “By kicking against our solidarity with Nigerians in our caution to President Muhammadu Buhari against making empty promises to the people, the APC has pitched itself against the Nigerians and further confirmed that it is a propaganda machine that only thrives in lies, deception, fake promises and incurable corruption.

“It is despicable that the APC, in its propaganda, would prefer to turn a blind eye to the sufferings of Nigerians, most of whom can no longer afford their staple foods, basic accommodation and other necessities of life and have been left to wallow in abject poverty.

“We found it tragic that the APC would attempt to paint our economy as sustainable when in the actual fact it has been wrecked with a terrifying N28.6 trillion debt burden, a weakened currency at N480 to a dollar, a frightening 23.1 unemployment rate and a productive sector that has been crippled by poor policies, to the extent that our nation is rated as world poverty capital.

“Furthermore, it is heartbreaking that the APC is ignoring the cries of Nigerians and chose not to speak out on the escalation of insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and incessant killings of Nigerians under President Buhari’s watch.

“It is appalling that the APC finds nothing wrong with the fact that the situation in our country has become so devastating that compatriots now resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options.

“Indeed, it is on record that the APC, as a party, had never raised a strong voice against the resurged insecurity in our country and had also never joined in urging President Buhari to take a decisive action to end the insecurity by leading from the front in line with his promise.

“Moreover, for kicking against our patriotic stance against the concealment of corruption in the Buhari administration, the APC has also confirmed that it is the headquarters and defender of corruption.

“Instead of attempting to divert public attention from the serious issue of fake and unfulfilled promises, with another set of false performance claims, the APC should responsibly apologize to Nigerians for its failed promises and for running an incompetent government that has brought so much anguish and pain to Nigerians in the last five years”, the PDP said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...