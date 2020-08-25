PDP sets up screening committees for Cross River, Lagos, Plateau, Borno bye-elections

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has constituted screening committees for four constituencies by-lections holding in Cross Rivers, Lagos, Plateau and Borno states.

The PDP made the constitution of the committees known in separate statements issued by its National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), in Abuja yesterday.

Akobundu explained, in the statements, that the committees were mandated to screen all aspirants for the upcoming by-elections in the four states, adding that the exercise would hold at 10 am on Tuesday at various locations in the states

He disclosed that the screening committee for Cross River North Senatorial District and Obudu II State Constituency By-Elections in Cross River State would be chaired by Hon. Taleb Tebite, and Chief Dare Adeleke as Secretary.

According to him, the screening committee for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe II State Constituency by- elections in Lagos State, would be chaired by Hon. Tajudeen Yusuff and Mr Jacob Otokpa as Secretary.

Akobundu also named Dr Ibrahim Umar as the chairman and Ibrahim Garba as Secretary for the Plateau South Senatorial District Bye-Elections in Plateau State.

He noted that the exercise for Jos would hold at the state Secretariat, Plateau.

The National organising secretary added that the screening committee for the Bayo and Nganzai State Constituencies of Borno State by-elections would be chaired by Sen. Adamu Gumba and Alh. Murtala Damagun as secretary.

The exercise is scheduled for Tuesday at the State Secretariat, Maiduguri, Borno.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed all outstanding by-elections for Oct. 31.

