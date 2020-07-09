PDP seeks prosecution of suspended acting EFCC Chair, Magu

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded for the prosecution of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

The PDP made the call for the prosecution of Magu after reviewing the reported circumstances surrounding “the investigation of the indicted acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission”.

The main opposition party demanded for the prosecution of suspended acting Chairman of the EFCC in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The party pointed out that what Nigerians expect, at this moment, is for President Buhari to enforce the law by directing relevant agencies to commence actions that would lead to Magu’s prosecution in the court.

It maintained that anything short of this will not be acceptable to Nigerians.

The party said that Magu’s indictment reinforces its position that the much-hyped war against corruption by the EFCC, under his watch, has been a huge scam by corrupt individuals to cover the plundering of public resources, harass political opponents, intimidate and extort money from innocent Nigerians.

The PDP observed that the revelations of diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the EFCC among other sleazes, as detailed in the memo by the Attorney General and Minister of justice, as well as the report of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Magu’s activities, have further exposed the racket that the fight against corruption had become under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

The development, the party added, has also exposed why corruption has worsened under the Buhari administration, as documented by credible international organization, including the Transparency International (TI).

According to the PDP’s statement, “It is a big embarrassment to our nation, that the head of anti-corruption agency in an administration led by the African Union (AU) anti-corruption champion and which prides itself on zero tolerance for corruption, is being dragged in allegation of looting recovered fund and other barefaced frauds.

“Now that the racket has been exposed, the onus lies on President Muhammadu Buhari to clean his Augean stable by not sweeping the matter under the carpet or seeking to provide soft landing for the indicted EFCC boss and shield him from prosecution.

“What Nigerians expect at this moment is for President Buhari to enforce the law by directing relevant agencies to commence actions that would lead to Magu’s prosecution in the court.

“Anything short of this will not be acceptable to Nigerians”, it said.A

