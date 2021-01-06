PDP raises the alarm over plots to set up ‘strange’ office for it in Osun

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alerted Nigerians of what it called clandestine plots by certain individuals to set up a strange office in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, and purport such to be the Osun State secretariat of the PDP..

The party said this yesterday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The PDP stated in unequivocal terms that its legitimate state secretariat in Osun State remains the office located at Km 3, Ikirun Road, beside Federal Road Safety Corps Office, Biket Area, Osogbo, Osun state.

The main opposition party said that it is imperative to state that it does not operate or recognize any other state secretariat in Osun State other than the above stated.

“All party members, critical stakeholders and supporters, particularly in Osun state and the nation at large, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), all security agencies, the media and the general public should take note and be guided by this accordingly”, it said.

The leadership of the PDP thus charged all its members in Osun state to continue to work together and not be distracted by any such divisive plot especially at this time that our party is working relentlessly to rescue our nation from misrule”.

