PDP raises alarm over suspicious movement of persons from military cantonment to Auchi

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Edo State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over what it called ‘suspicious movement of persons’ from Lagos and other parts of the country into the state.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Osa Nehikhare, who spoke on behalf of the PDP Campaign Council at the weekend in Benin City, said: “We have just been alerted that ten hummer buses left Ojo Military Cantonment in Lagos for Auchi, Edo State this morning. “This is one out of over ten such calls we have received in the last 48 hours”, he said.

Continuing, Nehikhare stated, “We are liaising with the relevant security agencies to ascertain the mission(s) of these persons flocking to the state and we advise members of the public to watch out for persons whose presence and activities in their neighborhood, are suspicious, and report same to the police and other law enforcement agencies, he said.

He thus urged the various security agencies in the country to “pay more than the usual attention to these movements in order to ensure that Edo voters are insulated from harm, before, during and after the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...