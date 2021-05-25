PDP petitions police over burgled office, N.7m stolen beads, others

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro

Peoples Democratic party (PDP) has petitioned Edo State Commissioner of police over the reported attack at its party Secretariat in Egor Local Government Council in the State.

The embattled Chairman of the party in the Council, Chief Idehen Ekundayo made the allegation at a Media briefing on Monday in Benin City, the State Capital.

Recall that there has been discordant tunes over alleged plans to dissolve the State Executive Committee (SEC) elected executive Committee members of PDP, amid suspensions and counter suspensions.

Ekundayo who spoke through his Counsels led by Mr. Patrick Isiekwene, called on relevant authorities and Governor Godwin Obaseki to call one of the actors in PDP crisis, Chief Olaye, to order and avert blood-letting.

He alleged that he got a close shave with death when suspected arms thugs invaded the party Secretariat recently.

He further alleged that he lost his royal beads worth N700, 000.00. and a laptop estimated at N150,000.00.

He also listed other items that were allegedly removed from the party Secretariat to include a Photocopy machine, and a cash sum of N580,000.00.

The party Chairman called for a thorough investigation into the incident and pledged his loyalty to the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Mr. Philip Shaibu along with the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie.

According to Ekundayo, “I was at the Secretariat when the incident happened. I had to run away”.

Our Correspondent reports that on Wednesday last week, Edo State Chapter of PDP through its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, declared the purported removal of Chief Manfred Ekundayo Idehen and Mr. Moses Godwin Osarunmwense, Egor PDP Chairman and Secretary, null and void.