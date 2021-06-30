PDP NWC affirms disclaimer on Illegal inauguration of LG Chairmen in Niger State PDP

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed the earlier statement and verdict by the North Central Working Committee disowning the unauthorized inauguration of some unidentified persons as local government area chairmen in the Niger state chapter of the party.

The party said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The NWC of the party vehemently condemned the activities of those behind this illegal activity.

The PDP cautioned that, it will not in any way, tolerate such illicit and condemnable actions by persons who have no legal powers to preside over the affairs of the Party in the state.

The party said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the NWC declares the purported inauguration, which allegedly took place at the State Secretariat on Friday, 25th June 2021 of some individuals as PDP local government chairmen in Niger state, as illegal, null and of no effect, as it does not have the approval of the NWC.

“The NWC vehemently condemns the activities of those behind this illegal activity and cautions that, it will not in any way, tolerate such illicit and condemnable actions by persons who have no legal powers to preside over the affairs of the Party in the state.

“All PDP members in Niger State should take note and distance themselves from such persons as their activities are without the consent of our party.

“The NWC invites all leaders, stakeholders, teeming members of our party in Niger state and the nation at large to note that the affairs of the Niger state chapter of the PDP is still vested on the North Central Zonal Working Committee.

“The NWC therefore cautions those behind the illegal inauguration as well as those illegally parading themselves as PDP local government chairmen in some LGA in Niger state to retrace their steps and desist from such illicit activities or face very severe sanctions.

“Furthermore, the NWC cautions such individuals to henceforth desist from actions that undermine the authority of the North Central Zonal Working Committee, the NWC as well as the constitution of the PDP.

“The NWC is in the final stages of its liaison with the National Reconciliation and Strategic Committee to resolve all the issues in line with the Constitution of the PDP.

“The PDP family in Niger State is advised to await further instructions from the NWC”, it said.