PDP national leaders, women, youths demand rescue of abducted Katsina school boys

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Members of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led by its Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus yesterday joined hundreds of women and youths in Abuja to demand for the immediate and safe rescue of school boys abducted last week in Kankara, Katsina state by Boko Haram insurgents.

The women and youths, who stormed the Presidential campaign headquarters of the PDP in Maitama, Abuja, displayed placards bearing such inscriptions as; “APC has failed Nigerians”, “Buhari has failed,” “Buhari, bring back our boys,” “Buhari values his cows more than human lives,” among others, declared time has come for the President to throw in the towel.

The pointed out that the inability of the President to secure the nation is now glaring for all to see.

Prince Secondus, who stood in solidarity with the peaceful protesters at the Legacy House office of the PDP in Msitama, lamented that the situation in the country has become too dangerous for silence even as he called on the President to immediately bring the abducted students back and unhurt.

While addressing journalists at the venue of the protest, the PDP Chairman urged President Buhari to remember that the parents of the abducted students are passing through a trauma of the unusual kind.

His words, “This is a peaceful protest to make the entire country and international community to be aware of what is going on in our country.

“All we are saying is Buhari, bring back our boys from Katsina. We are in pains, the parents are in pains, the entire country is in pains, we’re in agony, we are in sorrow.

“It is high time for the government of the day, the All Progressives Congress, APC government to bring back our boys from Katsina. That is the bold statement by PDP today (yesterday) with this peaceful protest,” he said.

It will be recalled that gunmen had, last werk, stormed the Government Science Secondary School Kankara, in Katsina, and took away hundreds of students; a development that elicited nationwide outcry.

Two days later, factional leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau in an audio message claimed responsibility for the abduction, saying the boys were taken away to save them from the corrupt influence of the western education they were getting in the school.

