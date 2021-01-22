PDP mourns Akwa-Ibom State Chairman

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the death of the Chairman of its Akwa-Ibom State chapter, Obong Udo Ekpenyong as a shattering blow not only to the party but also to the nation at large.

The party maintained that by the death of Ekpenyong, the nation has lost one of her bright lights.

The PDP said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The main opposition party noted that Ekpenyong spared nothing in working in the interest of humanity as manifested in his selfless service in the various positions he held during his life time.

The deceased, the PDP maintained, was an exceptionally dedicated administrator, an incomparable team player and grassroots mobilizer, who remained loyal to the ideals of the party and made innumerable contributions towards its stability, growth and success party, at both the state and national levels.

The statement reads, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is devastated by the death of the Chairman of Akwa-Ibom State Chapter of great party, Obong Udo Ekpenyong.

“The death of Obong Udo Ekpenyong is a shattering blow, not only to our party, the PDP, but also to the nation at large.

“This is particularly given his manifest sense of patriotism and resilience in the fight for the entrenchment of the democratic tenets of justice, equity, fairness, good governance in our nation.

“Obong Ekpenyong was an exceptionally dedicated administrator, an incomparable team player and grassroots mobilizer, who remained loyal to the ideals of the PDP and made innumerable contributions towards the stability, growth and success of our great party, at both the state and national levels.

“Alas, our nation has lost one of her bright lights. Udo Ekpenyong spared nothing in working in the interest of humanity as manifested in his selfless service as the Commissioner of Local

“The PDP deeply commiserates with Governor Udom Emmanuel for the loss of Ekpenyong, who was his very close ally that played pivotal roles for the success of his administration in the state.

“Our party also commiserates with the Ekpenyong family, the PDP fold in Akwa-Ibom state, as well as the government and people of Akwa-Ibom state as we supplicate to God to give us the fortitude to bear this huge loss”, it said.

