PDP mourn victims of Ebonyi bus mishap

Share This





















…Laments flood disaster in Kebbi, Kogi, Other states

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Wednesday that it has been grief-stricken over the traumatizing death of about 18 compatriots, who lost their lives when the bus they were traveling in plunged into the Akeze-Ukwu River in Ebonyi state

The PDP described the accident as painful and devastating, given that the victims were members of a group returning from the burial of a loved one.

The party said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The PDP however commended the intervention of officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and other good- spirited Nigerians, which led to the rescue of some of the passengers, who are now receiving treatments.

According to the statement, “Our party commiserates with Governor Dave Umahi, the government and people of Ebonyi state and prays God to console the families of the victims and grant speedy recovery to the wounded”.

The PDP also commiserated with the Police over the death of retired CSP Livinus Mba, who was among those that lost their lives in the accident.

Similarly, the party consoled the victims of the devastating flood, which ravaged communities, homes, businesses and farmlands in Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Anambra and other states of the federation.

The PDP commiserated with the government and people of Kebbi state where no fewer than 500,000 hecters of rice farmland was submerged by flood.

“Our party also identifies with compatriots in communities in Nasarawa state where houses were destroyed by flood as well as citizens in nine local governments in Kogi state, who were affected by flood occasioned by the increase in the volume of water from River Niger and River Benue”, it said..

The PDP urged the Federal Government and other public-spirited groups and individuals to immediately come to the aid of the communities and victims to alleviate their sufferings.

The party also charged the governments at all levels to articulate strategies to mitigate the menace of flood and forestall such devastation in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...