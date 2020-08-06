PDP leaders rail against opposition, blame Oshiomhole’s indiscretion for APC crisis

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Leaders of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) on Wednesday, railed against the main opposition party in Edo State, alleging the indiscretion of the former national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the division of his party.

The Chairman of PDP Campaign Council for Edo Governorship election, Chief Dan Orbih and Candidate of the party in the election, Governor Godwin Obaseki stated this during a campaign rally in Ward 3 Etsako East Local Government Area of the State.

Orbih said: “Since Adams Oshiomhole started sowing the seed of division in APC, Adams infected APC with political Coronavirus. His indiscretion has led to the disintegration of APC in Nigeria.

Addressing PDP members and supporters on why he is seeking re-election for a second term in office, Governor Godwin Obaseki declared that Edo is not Lagos State, accused a few people in the State of wanting to takeover the resources of the State.

According to him, “Edo is not Lagos State. We must change anything that has been done wrongly”.

“Our people are not asking for too much. The money is available, but only a few people want to takeover the resources”, he said.

The incumbent Governor also recalled how he fought to reclaim the hectares of land that was allegedly taken from the people of Etsako East Local Government Area of the State by intruders.

He also appealed to eligible voters in the locality to vote PDP to enable him to attract more development to the people of the locality, particularly in road construction and empowerment of youths and women.

In Ward 2, Agenobode in Etsako East Local Government Area while addressing the cheerful PDP members and supporters, the Chairman of DAAR Communication, African Independent television/Ray Power, urged his kinsmen to work towards the re-election of the incumbent Governor for sustainable progress and secure their future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...