PDP Lawmaker asks party NWC to resign

By Christiana Ekpa

A Member Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, Hon. Rimamnde Kwewum Shawulu has called on the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus and his colleagues in the National Working Committee (NWC) to resign from office.

The lawmaker in a letter dated 6th July, 2021 and addressed to the national chairman noted with disappointment the rate at which the party which is to provide purposeful opposition and alternative is losing members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in droves.

Recall that the leading opposition party l, PDP, has in the last few months lost 3 state Governors and tens of members across the states including members of the National Assembly to the APC.

The two-time lawmaker from Taraba state in his open letter cited instances of defections by PDP governors and lawmakers, with specific mention of the recent defections from Zamfara state.