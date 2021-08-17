PDP hails Babangida @ 80, calls him quintessential statesman

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

The party said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The statement by Ologbondiyan reads, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) heartily felicitates with former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

“Gen. Babangida is quintessential statesman, a highly courageous and detribalized leader with outstanding legacies in office and inexorable steadfastness to the unity, stability, national cohesion and development of our dear nation

“Indeed, IBB stands tall as a highly resourceful leader; a living legend that serves as a strong lesson in humility, tolerance, broadmindedness, respect for others and pursuit of the good and welfare of all.

“Our party congratulates Gen Babangida on this auspicious occasion and prays to God to bless him and grant him many more years in good health and happiness”, it concluded