PDP govs condemn Taraba, Abia killings

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The PDP Governors’ Forum has condemned the killing of three policemen and a civilian allegedly by men of the Nigerian Army in Taraba State.

The Forum equally condemned the killing of a commercial motorcyclist (Okada man), in Abia State on Wednesday afternoon by yet another soldier.

The PDP Governors’ Forum, in a press release issued from its secretariat in Abuja and signed by the Chairman and Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson, on behalf of his colleague-members, described the killings as unfortunate, sad and tragic.

The release reads in part, “These killings have in recent times taken another gruesome dimension and this nonchalant attitude is not only wicked, malicious, unprofessional and cowardly; it is totally unacceptable to the people of this country.

“We wish to reiterate that the killings are unnecessary. It is very pathetic that the Nigerian Army would abandon their constitutional role of defending the borders of the country from external aggression to descend into such lowly criminality.

“It is sad that a security personnel, who is paid and maintained with tax-payers’ money, could turn around to kill the person he was paid to protect.

‘’The forum calls on the federal government to redress the situation immediately, as this portrays signs of inefficiency and irresponsibility.

“We implore the federal government to adequately compensate the families of victims and ensure justice is served on the culprits”, it said.

It will be recalled that the police authorities had on Wednesday announced that three of its officers were killed and other personnel injured after Nigerian soldiers opened fire on the Assistant

Superintendent of Police, Felix Adolije-led-Intelligence Response Team (IRT), along Ibi-Jalingo Road, in the process of moving a kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu, to the Command Headquarters in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State.

The identities of the other policemen have been given as Inspector Mark-Ediale, Sergeant Dahiru Musa, and Sergeant Usman Danzumi.

A civilian also lost his life.

The army, however, explained that the killings were done in error following a distress call that some suspected kidnappers who happened to be policemen were on the run with their victim.

Also in Abia State, the slain 30-year old commercial motorcyclist, Mr Chimaobi Nwogu, hailed from Umuokereke Ngwa Community in Obingwa Local Government Area of the State, where the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu also hails from.

Nwogu was reportedly shot dead in a community near Aba, after he refused to offer a bribe of N100 to a military officer at a checkpoint. He left behind a pregnant wife, two sons and an aged mother.

The Governor, Dr Ikpeazu, however said on Thursday that the armed security personnel, “Cpl. Ajayi”, who allegedly shot and killed Nwogu has been arrested.