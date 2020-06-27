PDP Governors to Yahaya Bello: We are not joining your crisis ridden APC

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have distanced themselves from the claim by the Governor of Kogi State, Mr Yahaya Bello that ten of them (PDP Governors) are set to decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The PDP Governors’ Forum, under the leadership of Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, pointedly told Yahaya Bello that they are very focused on delivering good governance and the

benefits of democracy to their respective states and working tirelessly to strengthen and reposition the party (PDP).

The Kogi State Governor had, on Friday, while featuring on ‘Politics Today’, a current affairs programme on the Channels Television, said, “I can tell you that there are up to 10 PDP governors ready to join APC and that would happen very soon.”

However, the PDP Governors, in a statement by the Director-General of its Forum, Hon. CID Maduabum told the Kogi State governor that there is no attraction whatsoever for any PDP governors nor member to join the APC.

The PDP Governors described the APC as a party bedevilled by crises, without even an elected leadership as envisaged by Section 223 of the 1999 Constitution that specifically requires the Executive Committee of every political party in Nigeria to be democratically elected.

They categorically advised Governor Yahaya Bello to concentrate on providing good governance to the people of Kogi State and stop meddling in the affairs of PDP.

The statement by Maduabum reads, “The PDP Governors’ Forum, under the leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, hereby debunks as unfounded, the allegation by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello while featuring in an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Friday night, that about 10 governors under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are set to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This statement does not merit any response but for the fact that it may demoralise PDP members and Nigerians who are not aware of the facts.

“It is obvious that this is a diversionary tactic to shore up the sagging morale of APC members who are ruing the loss of yet another state Governor, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to the PDP, as a result of the chaos and anarchy currently existing in the APC,

following the mismanagement of their affairs as acknowledged even by Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“We advise His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, to concentrate on providing good governance to the people of Kogi State”, it said.

