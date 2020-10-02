PDP Governors seek national conversation on way forward

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum, PDPGF, has harped on the need for a national conversation on the way forward for Nigeria, stressing that the nation can not continue to remain helpless in the face of the challenges confronting her people.

The PDP Governors’ Forum cautioned that the worsening social contradictions starring Nigerians in the face must not be allowed to destroy the country.

The forum, in its message to Nigerians on the occasion of country’s 60th Independence anniversary celebration signed by its Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal yesterday, expressed the optimism that the nation can be rescued from the current slide.

The PDP Governors’ Forum reasoned that it is through a national conversation or dialogue that realistic and acceptable solutions could be found to the problems that have continued to pose a threat to peaceful coexistence and national unity.

The PDPGF maintained that given the magnitude of the problems in our polity today, the efforts of the National Assembly, should be enriched by the participation of relevant stakeholders.

The Forum insisted that a national dialogue is needed among the various groups and leaders in Nigeria to discuss and further agree on how to continue to make the country a better place for all.

The PDP elected Governors contended that working together, the nation can be repositioned for greatness.

The PDPGF’s statement reads in part, “We cannot continue to plead indifference or remain helpless in the face of the challenges confronting us as a people.

“Nigeria is our common heritage. We must not allow the worsening social contradictions to destroy our country.

“At 60, we have indeed come of age. And we are optimistic that the nation can be rescued from the current slide.

“Given the evident social discontent within the polity, there is a need for a national conversation on the way forward for our beloved but beleaguered nation.

“In this conversation, modernisation of our economy to meet the challenges of technology, innovation is of crucial importance.

“It is through such a national conversation or dialogue that we can find realistic and acceptable solutions to the problems that have continued to pose a threat to peaceful coexistence and national unity”, the PDP Governors said.

The forum, which expressed appreciatio at what the National Assembly has done over the years in the alteration of the Constitution to strengthen of the nation’s democracy, said, “Given the magnitude of the problems in our polity today, the efforts of the National Assembly, should be enriched by the participation of relevant stakeholders.

“We need a national dialogue among the various groups and leaders in Nigeria to discuss and further agree on how to continue to make Nigeria a better place for all”.

The PDP Governors saluted the doggedness and indomitable spirit of Nigeria’s founding fathers, who labored strenuously and expended the energies of their youth to ensure the birth of a new nation on October 1, 1960.

They added, “Through the collective efforts and struggles of our founding fathers, the indomitable Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the ebullient Sir Ahmadu Bello, the graceful Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, and the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and their other notable compatriots, Nigeria achieved independence from British colonial domination.

“On this special occasion of the nation`s Diamond jubilee, we acknowledge the sacrifices of these founding leaders who gave us a hope for the future; a future that we could be proud of”, the Governors emphasized.

