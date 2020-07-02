PDP Governors laud Obaseki over onslaught on the human trafficking cartel, others

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum has advised the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki to continue to work and embrace all the people of the State, particularly the downtrodden and the vulnerable.

The PDP Governors’ Forum, under the Chairmanship of the Governor of Sokoto state, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, lauded Obaseki for the job done so far in the State in his current term, which informed the high level of confidence reposed in him by the PDP and the people of Edo State.

The Forum prayed that God will lead the Governor to do even better in his second term, in terms of achievements already recorded in the areas of infrastructure, healthcare, education, rapid economic development and social development initiatives.

The PDP Governors Forum, while congratulating the Obaseki on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary yesterday, in a statement by its Director-General, Hon. CID Maduabum, hailed his (Governor’s)

determined onslaught on the human trafficking cartel and human capital development, sustained improvement on ease of doing business, incorporation of technology in running the affairs of government, deepening of cultural and sporting infrastructure and generally repositioning Edo State as a modern well governed progressive State.

The Forum said, “As you face the Edo State electorate, we ask God to guide and guard your activities. To give you the wisdom, strength and good health required to face the battle for the soul of Edo State.

“We ask you to continue to work and embrace all the people of Edo State, particularly the downtrodden and the vulnerable.

“We admire the job you have done in Edo State in your current term which informed the high level of confidence reposed in you by the PDP and the people of Edo State.

“We pray that God will lead you to do even better in your second term, in terms of achievements already recorded in the provision of infrastructure, healthcare, education, rapid economic development and social development.

” We commend your determined onslaught on the human trafficking cartel and human capital development, sustained improvement on ease of doing business, incorporation of technology in running the affairs of government, deepening of cultural and sporting infrastructure and generally repositioning Edo State as a modern well governed progressive State.

“We wish to use this opportunity to convey the solidarity of all your colleagues in the Forum and to assure you of their support in the forth-coming election in Edo State”, the PDP Governors said.

