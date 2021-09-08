PDP Governors hold extraordinary meeting today ahead of party’s NEC

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

Ahead of the Thursday’s National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the People’s Democratic Party, Governors elected on the platform of the party have slated an extraordinary meeting for today (Wednesday) to discuss crucial party matters and strategies to reposition the PDP.

The extraordinary meeting is scheduled to hold by 3pm today in a venue yet to be made public.

A statement yesterday by the Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, in Abuja, quoted the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as saying that the the decision to call the extraordinary meeting was a product of consultation among all members of the Forum.

The statement by Maduabum reads, “The Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum , Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, in consultation with his colleagues have summoned an extraordinary meeting of the Forum to hold on Wednesday September 8, 2021 at 3pm.

“The meeting will discuss party matters and strategies to reposition the PDP ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party taking place tomorrow, 9th September, 2021.

“The PDP Governors further re-assures all PDP members, stakeholders and the nation of their commitment, determination and loyalty in the patriotic task of dislodging the failed APC government that has brought nothing but misery and pain to all Nigerians.

Similarly, the 93rd National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the PDP has been slated to hold on Thursday by 11am at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

A statement yesterday by the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, said, “This is to invite all members of PDP National Executive Committee to the 93rd NEC Meeting scheduled to hold on Thursday September 09, 2021”.

The meeting is scheduled to hold at the NEC Hall, PDP HQ, Wadata Plaza, Abuja FCT by 11 AM.

‘All members are kindly advised to note that the Anambra National Campaign Council will be inaugurated during the open session of the Meeting”, it said.