PDP governors hail Tambuwal’s commitment to Nigeria’s unity, development

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have thumbed up their Sokoto State colleague, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

over his patriotism and love for national unity and rapid national development.

The Governors, under the aegis of PDP Governors’ Forum, specifically described Tambuwal as a steady hand at critical periods of national emergency.

The Forum, in a statement signed by its Director-General, Hon CID Maduabum to felicitate with the Sokoto state governor on his birthday, noted that he (Tambuwal) has shown remarkable leadership skills in handling the affairs of the Forum.

The PDP Governors’ Forum said further that Tambuwal,who is the Chairman of the Forum, is a bridge builder per excellence, a quinticential mobiliser of men and materials and administrator of uncommon qualities.

They noted that those who have worked with Tambuwal know his passion for development.

The PDP Governors’ forum, in its statement, said, “Your patriotism and love for national unity and rapid development speaks volumes.

“You are a steady hand at critical periods of national emergency.

“You have shown remarkable leadership skills in handling the affairs of our Forum (PDP-GF), repositioning it to serve as a stabilising force in national affairs.

“We are confident that your legacy will live in the minds and hearts of Nigerians you have touched with your services over the years. The best is yet to come. “Your birthday is unquestionably a period for sober reflection on our journey so far.

“It is yet another opportunity to ponder and profer workable solutions to the Nigerian question.

“We therefore heartily extend the good wishes of the Forum to you and the entire people of Sokoto State on this occasion”, the Forum said.

