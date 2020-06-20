PDP Govs Forum assures Obaseki of level playing field, accommodation

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum has assured the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki and his teeming supporters, who on Friday formally joined the party (PDP), of accommodation and level

playing field.

The Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal-led PDP Governors’ Forum wished Obaseki God’s blessings and guidance as he subjects himself to the forthcoming primaries of the party.

The PDP governorship primary in Edo State is scheduled to hold on Thursday, June 25, this year.

The PDP Governors’ Forum, in a statement by its Director-General, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, described Obaseki’s entry into PDP as a homecoming to a democratic platform that accommodates all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability and deepening of democratic tenets.

According to the statement, “We welcome you to the PDP Governors’ Forum under the leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR and all other PDP Governors in the Forum.

“Your entry into the PDP family is a homecoming to a democratic platform that accommodates all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability and deepening

of democratic tenets.

“The PDP Governors welcome you to use the PDP as a vehicle to enthrone rapid economic, social and infrastructural development of Edo State.

“As you subject yourself to the forthcoming primaries of the party, we wish you success and God’s blessings and guidance.

‘The Forum extends the solidarity and support of your colleagues to you and all of your teeming followers into the party and assures you all of accommodation and level

playing field”, it concluded.

