PDP frowns at growing insecurity in Katsina

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina state has bemoaned increase in spate of insecurity in Katsina state, saying the problem has become a daily occurrence despite presence of security operatives.

A statement signed by its chairman, Salisu Yusuf Majigiri and issued to newsmen yesterday, said insecurity had become prevalent as kidnapping, killing and related atrocities were being recorded on a frequent basis.

Majigiri said the recent abduction of scores of students from Government Science Secondary School GSSS Kankara, by suspected bandits, attest to the rising problem of insecurity in the state.

He, therefore, called on both the federal and state governments to become proactive more than reactive in addressing the security situation.

According to the statement, “The high increase in insecurity in Katsina state is of serious concern to all of us. The spate of killings, banditry and kidnappings are daily on the increase. This should be a source of concern to all as it cuts across all boarders.

“The in-laws of both the President and Governor of the state were kidnapped at one time. A Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairman was once kidnapped. A high profile Islamic scholar was kidnapped.

“Even though these were released, majority of the masses kidnapped on daily basis and payment of ransoms is a daily occurrence. Many lives have been lost in so many instances, the District head of Yantumaki was killed, the village heads of Birchi and Mazoji were killed.

“The APC Chairman of Batsari LG was killed, the PDP Chairman of Sabuwa LG was killed. Aside these killings many more people have lost their lives in the course of the process of kidnapping or refusal to pay ransom or through torture in the hands of the kidnappers.

“Aside from the 10 local governments areas of Sabuwa, Dandume, Faskari, Kankara, Danmusa, Batsari, Safana, Kurfi, Jibiya and Dutsinma that are most insecure, other local governments like Kankia, Matazu, Musawa have been very vulnerable.

“However, fear has been thrown into the minds of residents of the whole state since there were semblances of kidnappings in local governments even not close to the frontline local governments.

“As a result of cattle rustling and payment of ransom many families have been thrown into abject poverty.

“Cattle rearing and farming have been the major source of livelihoods for most of our local communities, most of the cattle have been rustled or have been sold together with farmlands to pay for ransom; through this billions of naira have been lost, thereby impoverishing the people, houses, property and villages are destroyed rendering victims homeless.

