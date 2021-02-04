PDP extols Babatope, Oyinlola, Kawu Baraje on their birthdays

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hailed one of the nation’s elder statesman and member of Board of Trustees of the party, Chief Ebenezer Babatope as he celebrated his 78th birthday yesterday.

The PDP describes Chief Babatope as a patriotic Nigerian, an energetic politician and forthright leader, who has shown uncommon commitment towards the entrenchment of democratic tenets, social justice and equity in the polity.

“The PDP celebrates Chief Babatope and earnestly prays God to grant him many more years in good health so that our party, the PDP, the nation and indeed humanity at large will continue to benefit from his wealth of wisdom and commitment to serve”, the party said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday in Abuja.

Also yesterday, the PDP saluted the former governor of Lagos and Osun States and former National Secretary of our party, Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola, as he attained the milestone age of 70 years yesterday.

The PDP said about Oyinlola, “Over the years, you have demonstrated an uncommon commitment in the service of our dear fatherland and humanity at large. As a soldier, state governor and party leader, you have firmly established that the essence of statesmanship is in pursuing the good and welfare of others rather than self.

“Our party therefore prays to God to grant you many more years in good health and active service to our dear nation”, it said.

