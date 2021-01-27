PDP expresses worry over worsening national challenges

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worries over the whereabouts of President Muhammadu Buhari, given his alleged failure to make appearance and address the worsening national challenges occasioned by his administration.

The party said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

PDP claimed that the failure of the President to make appearance and douse the frightening tension in the land has heightened public apprehension that the command structure of the Buhari administration has collapsed and that no one is in charge of the situation.

The situation, the party said, has also raised concerns across our country that the Buhari administration is not committed to the wellbeing of Nigerians as well as the unity, stability, national cohesion and peaceful coexistence of our nation.

The main opposition party said that it is

worrisome that while other well-meaning Nigerians are seeking for solutions, the President, who ought to provide words of comfort, hope, reassurances and direction to a people in travail and a nation that has become despondent due to his misrule, is nowhere to be seen.

The statement by the PDP reads,”Our party’s concern is particularly predicated on President Buhari’s manifest unavailability and inaction in the face of escalated deaths in our country as well as the worsened insecurity, heated by sectional disagreements that are currently threatening the unity, stability and corporate existence of our nation under his watch.

