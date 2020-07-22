PDP expresses sadness over Isa Funtua’s death

Share This





















…Condoles President Buhari

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed sadness over the death of media mogul, businessman and former Minister of Water Resources, Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday in Abuja,

particularly commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of Mallam Isa Funtua, who was Mr. President’s very close confidant, long-time friend and associate.

The PDP noted that Mallam Isa Funtua would be remembered for the roles he played towards the development of our nation including his contributions as a minister of the Federal Republic, an outstanding publisher and life patron of the International Press Institute (IPI) and the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

The party condoled with the Mallam Isa Funtua’s family, the media industry as well as the government and people of Katsina state, and prayed God to grant eternal rest to the faithful departed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...