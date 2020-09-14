PDP dissolves, reconstitutes Kaduna caretaker ommittee

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the dissolution of the Kaduna State Caretaker Committee of the party and subsequent constitution of a new Caretaker Committee.

The action of the NWC, according to a statement yesterday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, is pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

The members of the newly constituted Kaduna State Caretaker Committee, the statement indicated, are; Hon. Bashir Tanimu Dutsenma, (Chairman), M.B. Abdullahi Dole Kaina, Dr. Bashir Maru,

Hon. Timothy Golu, Hon. Babangida Roni and Hon. Mohammed Alhaji Sule with Comrade Ali Abdullahi as Member/Secretary.

According the statement by Ologbondiyan, “The new Caretaker Committee is charged with the sole responsibility of running the affairs of the Party in Kaduna State until a new Executive Committee is elected, for a period not exceeding 30 days (one month).

“The NWC enjoins all leaders and members of our great party in Kaduna state to continue to work together particularly as the people of Kaduna state are rallying with our party to rescue their state from the stranglehold of the APC”, it concluded.

