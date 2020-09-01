PDP demands accountability from Ize-Iyamu over Edo ‘fruit factory scam’

Share This





















…as traditional rulers endorse Obaseki for second term

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Peoples Democratic party (PDP) has challenged the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 19, 2020 Governorship election in Edo State to explain the role he played in the establishment of a fruit factory in Ehor, Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the State under his watch as Secretary to Edo State Government years ago.

Chairman of PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih who disclosed this at Ward-to-Ward rally in Ehor made the assertion on Monday, charged the APC Candidate in the forthcoming election to people explanation on how tax-payers money was spent on the phantom industry and its privatisation.

He accused the Candidate of the main opposition party of denying the people of Uhunmwode from deriving benefits from the factory which ought to be a source of joy to them.

“The present APC Candidate played a key role in the establishment of Ehor fruit factory that never work.

“He (Ize-Iyamu) has no reason to come here (Ehor) for Campaign. How do you explain to Edo people the millions of tax-payers money that was used to establish that company that never produce a sachet of fruit juice?”, he quarried.

On his part, the Candidate of PDP for the September 19, 2020 Governorship election, Governor Godwin Obaseki, urged eligible voters in the locality to reject any political party that does not not bring prosperity to the people.

He promised to correct the alleged marginalisation of Uhunmwode Local Government Area had suffered by past administration and provide more infrastructure if re-elected.

“We have constructed over 27 roads in Uhunmwode. Who says that roads in Uhunmwode?

“We must change the way we do things in Edo and make sure that the godfather does not come back”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Council of Enigie (Dukes) in Uhunmwode Local Government Area earlier, the Enogie of Ehor, HRH. Godwin Ogiehor, appealed to the incumbent Governor to convert the skill acquisition in the area to a temporary hospital to carter for accident victims.

The Duke who endorsed and prayed the PDP Candidate and his running mate, Hon. Philip Shaibu, urged him to pay more attention to security lapses in the area and construct the some roads in the Council which he claimed were prune to road crashes.

“Obaseki is our son. We will support your re-election with prayers. We have approved Eight years for you hence the laws permit you to run for a second term in office.

“We did it before for your predecessor who was a non native against one of our own.

“You will complete your second tenure. The ancestors have approved it.

“Your campaign is a formality. Uhunmwode is the gateway”, he stressed.

On his part, the former minority Whip in the Nigerian Senate, Sen. Rowland Owie, had appealed to the Dukes to support the re-election bid of Governor Obaseki.

He described as a travesty futile attempts by former Governor of the State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to stop his successor whom he described as a trail blazer from completing his tenure haven enjoyed a similar support from Benin leaders of thoughts and the Traditional rulers in the past.

