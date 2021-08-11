PDP crisis: Protesters call for Secondus’ removal

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

For the second time within 48 hours, protesters on Tuesday stormed the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), demanding the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus for alleged anti-party activities.

It will be recalled that on Monday, some protesting youths stormed the party headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, asking Secondus to resign.

The protesters, consisting of men and women of Arewa PDP Support Group were seen holding banners and placards with inscriptions like: “red card Secondus”, “Secondus should resign”, “ Secondus must go now” while chanting “Secondus Must Go”.

While speaking to journalists, the National Coordinator of the group, Hon Yahaya Salisu explained that they were demanding the National Chairman’s removal over his inability to manage the party well.

Reading a letter addressed to the Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) dated 10th August 2021, signed by the National Coordinator and National Secretary, Hon Desmond Minakaro, the leader stated that “ the National Leadership of Arewa PDP Support Group met with its 19 Northern States Coordinators in Kaduna on 5th August 2023 and deliberated extensively on the state of affairs of our party, PDP.

He explained that “after hours of deliberations and overall assessment of the crisis rocking the party and a possible way forward, we arrived at the following decisions”.

Continuing, the letter reads “ that, our beloved PDP is currently bleeding and that is unacceptable to us. It must not be allowed to continue bleeding.

“That with the information available from both factions within the NWC and the recent resignation of about seven National Officers of the party, it is obvious that someone is trading with the integrity and soul of our party.