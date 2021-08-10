PDP crisis: Protesters, 6 NWC members call on Secondus to resign

….I won’t resign, vows Chairman

…As Governors continue meeting today

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

Some protesters yesterday stormed the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), demanding for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The protesters, under the aegis of ‘Save PDP Group and Coalition of PDP Youth Groups’, were seen holding banners and placards with different inscriptions, chanting “Secondus Must Go.”

Answering questions from journalists, the leader of the protest group, Comrade Tamunotonye Inioribo, accused Secondus of polarising the party for his own selfish interest.

The protesters accused Secondus of being responsible for the recent defection of three governors and dozens of Senators from the party.

Inioribo lamented that the Governors’ Forum, National Working Committee and other organs of the party are divided under Secondus.

He also accused the Chairman of creating factions in states for his own selfish ambition, revealing that Secondus crippled every department of the party.

The National Chairman of the PDP has however declared that he will not resign his position.

Prince Secondus, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi said “nothing so far warrants his resignation from the party position”, adding that “those tiny minority calling for his resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country his offense why he should resign”.

He said he will remain focussed and committed to the ideals of the party, which he swore to protect and defend upon his election to lead this great party 44 months ago.

Meanwhile, the PDP governors on Monday held an emergency meeting to deliberate on the crisis rocking the party.

The governors, who met for about six hours, refused to answer questions asked by journalists on the fate of Secondus.

The governors, who also summoned Secondus to the meeting, refused to answer if vote of confidence was passed on Secondus.

The governors have however resolved that they will continue with the meeting today (Tuesday.)

Also, yesterday, some members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) called for the immediate resignation of the party National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The nine NWC members, it was gathered, held a meeting, where six out of the nine asked Secondus to resign.

The NWC members in the meeting include: Sen. Suleiman Nazif– Deputy National Chairman (North); Sen. Umar Ibrahim Tsauri — National secretary; Alh. Mai Adamu Mustapha –National Auditor; Abdulahi Maibasira — National Financial Secretary; Rt. Hon. S.K.E. Udeh-Okoye —-National youth leader; Amb. Taofiq Arapaja –National vice chairman (SW); Chief Dr. Ali Odefa, National Vice Chairman (SE); Chief Dan Osi Orbih –National Vice Chairman (SS); Chief Theophilus Dakas National Vice Chairman (NC).

Out of the number, six were said to have voted that Prince Uche Secondus should resign.

Those who voted that he (Secondus) should resign are: Sen. Suleiman Nazif –Deputy National chairman (N); Alh. Mai Adamu Mustapher –National Auditor; Hon. S.K.E Udeh- Okoye, National Youth Leader; Amb. Taofiq Arapaja –National Vice Chairman (SW); Chief Dan Orbih National Vice Chairman (SS); Chief Dr. Ali Odefa National Vice Chairman (SE)

The report of the meeting, according to the aggrieved members, has been sent to the PDP Governors Forum, the Board of Trustees, the Senate Caucus and the House of Representatives Caucus.

The report reads: “Sequel to the meeting held on the 3rd of August 2021 at Legacy House where members of the National Working Committee (NWC) sat and decided that a meeting of the National Working committee (NWC) should be held on the 8th of August 2021 at Hilton to further deliberate on the matter bedeviling the party, the meeting held and extensively deliberated, 9 members of the National working committee (NWC) agreed that the National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus has grossly mismanaged the party, highly incompetent, factionalised the party and has lost the confidence of members of the party.

“The matter of his resignation was put to vote, 6 members voted that he should resign and 3 members abstained from voting, therefore the meeting resolved to forward the resolution taken on the 8th day of August to the Governors Forum, the BOT, the National Assembly Caucus of both House of Reps and the Senate.

“We call on all members of the party to remain calm as the party leadership is working tirelessly to resolve the leadership crisis.”

While however faulting the meeting, the PDP National Legal Adviser, Emmanuel Enoidem explained that from the party Constitution, only the National chairman could convene meeting of the NWC.

Discrediting the meeting, Enoidem, in a statement, added that the only other means of convening a meeting of the NWC was through a two third majority.

He said: “By Section 29 (3) of the constitution of our party, it is the national chairman or a summon backed by 2/3 members of the NWC that can validly convene a meeting of the NWC.

“Subsection (4) provides for 2/3 members of NWC to form a quorum for a meeting of the NWC.