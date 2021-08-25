PDP congratulates Emir of Bichi on coronation

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the new Emir of Bichi in Kano state, Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero, for his successful coronation and ascendancy to the throne.

The party also felicitated with the Bichi Emirates for the successful coronation, noting that the event marks a new beginning in their emirate.

The main opposition party said this in a few yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja

The PDP described the new Emir of Bichi as a highly resourceful and forthright leader and urged him to use his position to further ensure the unity, stability and peaceful co-existence, not only in his kingdom but also in the entire nation at large.

The party prayed to God to bless the new Emir with good health and wisdom to provide leadership especially at this critical time in the history of our nation.