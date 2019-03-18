PDP condoles with victims of Lagos building collapse

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the people of Lagos state, particularly the victims of the devastating building collapse in Lagos, which led to the unfortunate death of compatriots, including little school children.

The party in a statement yesterday said it has been grief-stricken over this tragedy, which has traumatized not only the families of the victims, but also the entire nation with bereavement, pain and anguish.

The party therefore joined all well-meaning citizens and people of faith across the country in supplicating for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased, the fortitude for their families to bear the loss of their loved ones as well as speedy recovery for the injured.

The PDP also commended Nigerians for their show of love and solidarity in the search and rescue effort, which saved the lives of many of the victims of the tragedy. Such solidarity reinforces our unity and resilience as a people.

The party called on the authorities to look into the issue of building collapse in the country and take strong steps to forestall such ugly incidents in the future.

It also urged all public-spirited groups and individuals to continue to reach out to the victims at this moment of grief.