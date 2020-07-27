PDP condemns attacks on leaders, govs in Benin

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned the Saturday’s attack and wanton destruction of its member’s vehicles and property by hooligans suspected to be thugs of the All Progressives Congress, APC in broad day light in the vicinity of the Palace of the Oba of Benin.

The PDP claimed that the APC sponsored the attempt to eliminate entire its leadership and elected Governors.

The party made the condemnation in a statement yesterday by its National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Osi Orbih, made available to Journalists in Abuja.

The PDP has therefore called on security agents to swing into action and bring all those connected with the incident to book.

The main opposition party further lamented over the choice of the Palace of the Oba of Benin to unleash “their evil plans”, describing it as, “an abomination and a total disrespect to our Royal majesty and highly respected traditional institution”.

According to the statement by Chief Dan Orbih, “The unfortunate incident that took place yesterday (Saturday) in the course of the official visit of the Governor and members of the PDP National campaign Council to the Palace of our Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II Ogidigan.

“I want to place it on record that the visit was officially communicated to the Palace and the various security agencies as PDP leaders visit that included the party’s National Chairman, members of the National working committee, Governors of Rivers, Sokoto, Delta, and of course the host Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“I want to place it on record that there was no official APC event in the Palace or anywhere in Benin that was so communicated in accordance with INEC guidelines.

“There was no official communication to the security agencies and the palace that APC was also going to have event at the palace.

“The invasion of the Palace Gate by armed APC Youths was a well co-ordinated assault by the leadership and Sponsors of Edo APC to eliminate the National leadership of the PDP and all democratically elected Governors of PDP that were expected to be with the Governor.

“This action to my mind was aimed at throwing the country into crisis.

“The security breach must be investigated and all those connected with it must be arrested and tried in accordance with the laws.

“The APC organised attack at the Palace is in our view a political mutiny, against constituted authority, capable of causing interstate conflict and war between Edo state and the affected states of the Governors that were marked down for elimination.

“There have been several videos in the cyberspace where these thugs have been instructed, directed and motivated to intimidate and cause chaos and mayhem in the state.

“The security agencies must swing into action to bring all those connected with the incident to book.

“Choosing the Palace to unleash their evil plans is an abomination and a total disrespect to our Royal majesty and highly respected traditional institution.

“We condemn the attack and wanton destruction of PDP members’ vehicles and property by these hooligans in broad day light in the vicinity of the Palace of our revered Oba.

“I commend the leaders and members of EDO State PDP and supporters for their maturity yesterday. Who restrained themselves from retaliation in the face of unwarranted attacks and hostilities.

“I want to assure them that the party will not fold its hands and watch members attacked and killed because of their support for Governor Godwin Obaseki”, the PDP Vice National Chairman for South-South said.

