PDP condemns Akeredolu’s ‘Enemy For Life’ comment on Mimiko, Kumuyi

…Calls it highest form of political terrorism

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship Election has, strongly, condemned Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s recourse to hate comments against patriotic leaders and citizens of Ondo state.

The PDP campaign said that it is shocked by the latest of such hate comments, wherein the Governor Akeredolu, on a national television on Sunday, declared key Ondo citizens as his “enemies for life” for rejecting him and his party, the APC ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship elections.

The PDP campaign council said this in a statement yesterday by the Chairman

of its Publicity Sub-Committee, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The PDP campaign council declared that Akeredolu’s statement that former Governor Olusegun Mimiko and former Chief Judge, Seyinde Kumuyi “are my enemies for life because they chose to support someone else. I hope God will forgive me” is an irresponsible hate speech and the highest form of political terrorism in the nation’s contemporary history, which must be condemned by all.

According to the statement, “We know that Governor Akeredolu and the APC have become deflated and overwhelmed by the massive support for Eyitayo Jegede and the PDP across the state, but it is indeed unfortunate that the Governor can toe such ungodly path in his desperation to cling to power despite being rejected by his people due to his failures.

“It is equally unfortunate that even as a Christian, Governor Akeredolu had decided to tread a course that is totally against the tenets of the holy book, to name others “enemies for life” because of a blind desperation to hold on to office.

“This is akin to the desperation exhibited by the biblical rejected Cain, who slew his brother Abel, out of envy for being more preferred because of his good works.

“Our party can also relate this to the desperation with which Governor Akeredolu and his agents have been hounding the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, including their attempt on his life at Oba-Akoko, just because the people had accepted him.

