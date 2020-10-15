PDP, civil societies, Dino, others fault Onochie’s nomination INEC National Commissioner

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of his Special Assistant on Social Media, Ms. Lauretta Onochie, as a national commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as a highly provocative assault on our nation’s constitution and democratic process.

The PDP declared that the nomination of his personal staff, Lauretta Onchie, a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as INEC national commissioner, supported the position of the party (PDP) that his (Buhari’s) statements were mere glib talks on electoral sanctity and clearly demonstrates that he has no plans whatsoever to leave a legacy of credible polls.

The main opposition party said this at a press conference addressed yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The PDP stated that from the President’s public promises, one would have thought that he was desirous of leaving a legacy of credible elections, having failed in all ramifications of governance

The party noted that the present “ugly development” is another shameful attempt to plant unscrupulous elements in INEC in order to corrupt and further desecrate the sanctity of the commission, undermine our electoral system and destabilize our democratic process ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to Ologbondiyan, “However, this nomination of his personal staff, Lauretta Onchie, as INEC national commissioner, supports the position of the PDP that his statements were mere glib talks on electoral sanctity and clearly demonstrates that he has no plans whatsoever to leave a legacy of credible polls.

“This ugly development is another shameful attempt to plant unscrupulous elements in INEC in order to corrupt and further desecrate the sanctity of the commission, undermine our electoral system and destabilize our democratic process ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“We had hoped that, as Mr. President had professed in the past, he is truly running his second and final term in office. If that were so, then Lauretta Onochie’s nomination as INEC national commissioner clearly points to a totally different direction.

“Indeed, her nomination dresses up Mr. President as having more than an interest in legacy building and portrays him as one who has a personal candidature interest in the 2023 election.

“The only way to prove otherwise is to quickly withdraw Onochie’s nomination before the Senate.

“Moreover, being a card-carrying member of the APC as records shows (from Ward 5 Onicha Olona, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta state), Onochie’s nomination is in clear violation of paragraph 14 of the 3rd schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which forbids a person involved in partisan politics to hold office as a member of INEC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...