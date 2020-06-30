PDP charges IGP, DSS to act on threats to Rivers State

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, as well as the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to, without further delay, take decisive action against threats by feuding factions in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unleash terror in Rivers state.

The PDP gave the charge in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The party expressed concerns that despite the threats of bloody showdown by an APC gang alleged to be loyal to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, which had gone viral, the security agencies are yet to take any action to stop the gangs and their sponsors from using the state as a battleground for their violent tussle.

The PDP said that it is more disturbing that the Police and DSS had failed to act, in spite of entreaties from the state government asking them to intervene following the great danger that the bloody threats portend to the citizens, residents and businesses in the state.

The leading opposition party stated that It is also instructive to note that the failure of the security agencies to pull in members of the gangs and their sponsors is emboldening them.

According to the statement, “Our party charges the IGP and the DG of DSS to note that given the strategic status of Rivers state to the economy of our nation, our security forces ought to know that threats by feuding APC leaders and their gangs to cause a breakdown of law and order in the state must not be taken for granted”.

The PDP lamented that the APC has assumed an “additional security problem for our nation that has been battling the scourge of insurgency, banditry, marauders, kidnappers and other criminal gangs ravaging various parts of our country”.

It added, “Nigerians are aware that the APC is sinking by the day but it should not be allowed to drag the nation or any part thereof in its inevitable descent to abyss”.

The PDP therefore urged the Police and the DSS to take action by pulling in the leaders and sponsors of the gang, particularly those reported to be operating from Abuja, for questioning, especially as such individuals are alleged to be boasting that they are untouchable and that nobody can stop them from having their way in the state.

The party also charged Nigerians to remain at alert and united within the ambit of the law, in resisting attempts by the APC to “destabilize our nation before its final fizzling”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...