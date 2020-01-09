PDP Chairman slumps, dies while playing tennis in Kogi

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Kogi West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Mr Taiwo Kola-Ojo has died.

The Kogi State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Bode Ogunmola who confirmed the death in a statement yesterday, said the PDP chairman slumped and died on Tuesday evening while playing lawn tennis. .

Ogunmola described Kola-Ojo’s death as sudden and shocking.

The statement said the PDP West Chairman unflinching contributions to the growth and success of the party in the state would be greatly missed.

The PDP prayed God to grant the immediate family, members of the deceased Chairman and the members of the party the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.