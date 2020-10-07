PDP Chairman advises Obaseki to accommodate all

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus advised to the reelected Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki to accommodate everybody including the House of Assembly members- elect who may have offended him.

Secondus specifically enjoined Obaseki to bring the members, who have been running helter skelter, on board as he’s now the father of Edo state, while they are his children.

The PDP National Chairman spoke yesterday in Abuja when he and other members of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party played host to the Edo State governor who was on thank you visit at the party’s national secretariat

Secondus urged the Governor to forgive those who had offended him.

Secondus advised the governor not to disappoint the people who elected him their governor.

According to the PDP National Chairman, “Your Excellency, my advice for you is that the election is over, the expectations are very high. You must now show the experience you came with from the private sector.

“In the political world, it is your ability to lead everyone together especially in this your last tenure; it is important to make sure that there are three arms of government – the executive which you head, even though you are the overall boss, make sure that the legislative arm, those who have offended you, who ran helter skelter, bring them back, they are your children.

“You are the father of Edo, bring them on board and work with all of them because that will be your legacy”, he said.

Continuing, Secondus said, “It is not money or anything else but your ability to bring everybody on board to work with you and I am quite sure that Edo people are ready, even those from the other party, who are willing to come, let them come”.

The PDP National Chairman described Obaseki’s re-election as a manifestation of his humility, stating that there was excitement throughout the country at the outcome of the election.

Speaking earlier, Governor Obaseki said the visit was to thank the party leaders for their support during the election.

Obaseki, who came with his deputy, Hon Philip Shaibu as well as other PDP leaders including Architect Mike Onolememen and Chief Tom Ikimi, said, “When we sit down today (yesterday) to savour the victory and glory which God has given us, we cannot forget how it all started; that it was in this same premises that you did all you could to admit me into the party after I had been disqualified from the other party,” the governor noted.

Obaseki recalled the support given him during the campaign, noting that nobody in the nation’s political history has had the type of his campaign during the Edo election.

His words, “Some people will like to take this for granted. You gave us advice and support and showed Nigerians how to cope politically in a pandemic era.

“You helped smoothen our entrance into PDP; you cleared us in record time so that we could participate in the primaries of the party.

“You help us navigate through the whole process in which the other aspirants stepped down for me to allow me contest as the flag bearer for the party.

“What is significant for Nigerians to note is that all of this happened within the 90 days time frame. It is a record.

“It shows that you have men and women who are competent, professional, experienced and who mean well and understand what party administration is all about to be able to put all these together in a national party, without the kind of rancour we would have ordinarily expected,” he explained.

Commenting on the matter of the 14 former members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly, the governor said the case is in court, adding that there is nothing he could do about it.

His words, “I wish it didn’t happen but people were playing god and promising what is not constitutional.

“I’m not one that plant people into the house of assembly; they, on their own operated the rules the way it should be, the seats are now vacant.

“Even if I wanted today to bring them back, I don’t have such powers,” he stated.

