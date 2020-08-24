PDP Candidate, Obaseki orders resuscitation of Ewu flower mill

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Candidate of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) for the September 19, 2020 Governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has ordered the resuscitation of the Ewu Flower Mill company in Esan Central Local Government Area of the State.

He disclosed this on Saturday at Ward 7 and 8 in Ewu, Esan Central Local Government Area of the State, amid jubilation.

Obaseki, promised to liaise with the investors, Prime Feed and Flour Mill Limited to speed up work in the company which had been moribund for over three years.

“I want to resuscitate Ewu Flower Mill. We have started work.

“I have talked to the contractor”, he said.

The company formerly known as the Bendel Feed and Flower Mill, was privatised when Edo and Delta States were created from the defunct Bendel State.

He said that his Government has executed some projects in the area including the Ibore and Ewu gully erosion in Esan Central since the past four years, but, a lot more need to be done.

Our Correspondent reports that workers in the company had a running battle with the receiver of the company; M. I. Igbokwe, the Asset Management Company of Nigeria, AMCON and the new owners.

