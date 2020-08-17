PDP Campaign picks hole with Ize-Iyamu’s SIMPLE agenda

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council for Edo governorship election said yestetday that the people of Edo state have rejected the plagiarized SIMPLE agenda being flaunted by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and declared it an “Oluwole” (fake) document.

The Secretary, Publicity Sub-Committee

National Campaign Council for the Edo election, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan said this in a statement in Abuja.

The PDP Campaign mocked the APC candidate over his failure to market the deceptive SIMPLE agenda, which has shown to be nothing but a vacuous promissory note of inoperable claims that are bereft of personal commitment and governance bearing.

According to the statement, “The emptiness of Ize-Iyamu’s agenda again exposes the nervousness of a jittery individual who is desperate to use the Edo state governorship position to gain constitutional immunity and evade prosecution for alleged corruption”.

The APC, according to the PDP campaign council, has destroyed its own campaign as the people of Edo state cannot abandon a performing government under the PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, with his highly acceptable, practical and development-driven MEGA manifesto, and go for the discredited APC with its candidate that has no plans to develop the state.

Continuing, the statement said, “The Edo voters have distanced themselves from the APC because the Ize-Iyamu’s deceptive agenda has proven to be nothing more than empty headlines without content or any commitment from the makers.

“Moreover the Edo people could not see their common interest and aspiration in the document, which also failed to unveil any plan on any issue that points to their welfare and development as a people.

“The emptiness of the SIMPLE agenda underlines why the APC campaign has been empty, lacking in content and bereft of any bearing to development of Edo state.

“It also explains why the APC candidate, ize Iyamu, always stammers whenever he is confronted with questions on the document.

“This further explains why the APC cannot engage on issue-based campaign but only to resort to violence and using discredited politicians such as sacked former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, to overheat the polity.

“This campaign direction of the APC has also validated the position of the people of Edo state that the APC has no mission in the state other than to attempt to use its candidate, Ize-Iyamu to gain access, pillage the resources and suppress the people.

“However, such plots have fallen flat in the face of overwhelming support of vast majority of Edo people for our candidate, Governor Obaseki, whose MEGA manifesto remains a practical testimony of achievements, promises kept and roadmap for further massive development of the state.

“The Edo people identify with the MEGA manifesto as the sure roadmap in their collective quest to further release the potentials of the state, raise the opportunities, innovativeness, knowledge and overall productivity of the state and its citizens under Governor Obaseki”.

The PDP campaign however commended the Edo people for rallying with Governor Obaseki in his winning campaign despite the cacophony, lies and violence of the APC, whose antics will never detract from the determination of the people to vote for the PDP and reelect their choice leader, Governor Godwin Obaseki, com

