PDP BOT member decamps to APC in Adamawa

From Umar Dankano, Yola

Former Senator of the Adamawa Southern Senatorial District and a board of trustees member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Senator Grace Jackson Bent has officially decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

Receiving her in to the party at a well attended ceremony in Yola weekend, National Chairman Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CCECC) Governor Mai Mala-Buni described the development as “big catch” by the APC .

Represented at the occasion by former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Governor Buni said the cross carpetings from the opposition political parties by big wigs indicated that the APC is fairing well in the political landscape of the country.

He pledged that all the new entrants would be accorded fair and equitable opportunities along side the old members.