PDP blasts APC for saying workers must register with party in Kano

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano state has condemned the threats by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Abbas that henceforth, all Civil Servants in the state must register with the party or loose benefits from the government.

The state’s PDP chairman, Shehu Wada Sagagi in a press conference in Kano yesterday, said the opposition party had the threat made by the APC caretaker committee chairman.

He said “Despite the state’s inability to pay minimum wage, the rampant and reckless deductions from salaries of Kano state civil servants which further increased their hardship.

“The recent threat coming from the APC leadership has shown the crass tendencies to politicise the civil service, a position that our party PDP decided to tackle vehemently.

“With this statement, the PDP wishes to caution the ruling party and its agents to stop intimidating civil servants and allow them to discharge their responsibilities in accordance with set rules as the engine room of the government.

“To us, ignorance is not an excuse. It is clearly stated in the civil service rules that no officer is allowed to be partisan.

“We are aware that the APC suffers a major setback as people of Kano are dissuaded not to participate in the ongoing membership registration and validation exercise because the party has failed to fulfil its promises both at federal and state levels”, he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...