PDP berates APC for defending the mortgaging of Nigeria’s sovereignty

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to trivialize the mortgaging of the nation by raising frivolous allegations against it (the PDP) validates APC’s complicity in the pawning of the country to foreign interests.

The PDP said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The party held that APC’s “ jaundiced reaction to the attempt to send future generation of Nigerians to China on slavery” showed that the APC is anti-people and has no remorse for the wrongdoing of its leaders and government.

The PDP’s statement reads in part, “Our party takes exception to the purported challenge by the APC and we counsel the APC to first give account of the N800 billion it claimed to have recovered, as Nigerians have regrettably come to discover that the APC thrives on fraud and corruption.

“Perhaps the APC leaders, in their deceptive posturing, failed to note that President Muhammadu Buhari had already told the world that his officials swim in ocean of corruption.

“The PDP therefore awaits the further reaction of President Buhari to our demand that he stops providing official cover for these corrupt members of his party and government.

“Rather than engaging in baseless counter allegations, Nigerians expect the APC and its government to first respond to revelations that they have mortgaged the sovereignty of our nation for their selfish benefits.

“They must also respond to the demand by Nigerians to prosecute the officials already indicted by President Buhari.

“Until they do so, the APC and its government should hide their faces in shame and await the judgment of Nigerians in 2023”, the main opposition party maintained.

