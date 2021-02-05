PDP begs Senate to reject ambassadorial nomination of ex-Service Chiefs

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said yesterday that it has firmly rejected plots by the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use the decoy of ambassadorial appointments to shield the immediate past service chiefs from investigation over alleged killing of innocent Nigerians and crimes against humanity under their inglorious watch.

The party said this in a press statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The names of the immediate past Service Chiefs were forwarded to the Senate yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation as non-career Ambassadors.

However, the PDP charged the Senate to eschew all partisan considerations and stand on the side of the people, “particularly the victims of atrocious regime of the ex-service chiefs” by outrightly rejecting the demand by President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm them as ambassadors.

It equally called on Nigerians, across board, to unite in rejecting “these ambassadorial nominations for the accused former commanders” and demand that President Buhari should immediately withdraw their nominations from the Senate.

The main opposition party maintained that appointing the former service chiefs as ambassadors would confer diplomatic immunity on them and provide them a route for escape.

The PDP, in its statement, said, “It is indeed sacrilegious and a horrible assault on the sensibility of Nigerians that the APC government is seeking to use ambassadorial appointments as desperate measure to secure diplomatic immunity for the former commanders and protect them from investigation, arrest and possible prosecution by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the atrocities committed against innocent Nigerians under their command.

“The PDP asserts that appointing the former service chiefs as ambassadors would confer diplomatic immunity on them and provide them a route for escape”, it said.

The party further stated that taking such actions at a time the ICC has declared its readiness to commence full investigation on their alleged involvement in the crime against humanity in our country, appears to further validate the allegations against them.

Moreover, the party noted that the frenzy by officials of the Buhari Presidency in mounting pressure on the Senate to confirm such abominable ambassadorial nominations has further raised public apprehensions of a desperate attempt to cover the culpability of some other individuals connected to the APC administration.

