PDP alleges APC’s plot to heighten insecurity in Zamfara, other Northwest states

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plot to use an impostor, as spokesperson, to heighten the already unbearable insecurity in the Northwest part of the country.

The party said this in a statement at the weekend by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The PDP claimed that it has already been made aware of the alleged plots by the APC to use the said impostor to destabilize the northwest states, particularly Zamfara state, create space for violence and blame it on Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle.

According to the statement, “Our party has also noted series of devious statements against Governor Matawalle by the APC, a party that has been exposed to be encouraging acts of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in our country.

“The APC has been distraught since their roles in emboldening acts of terrorism have been exposed by our party and now seeks to use an impostor, as spokesperson, to trigger violence, heighten insecurity and blame it on innocent Nigerians.

“Our party charges Nigerians to hold the Governor Mai Buni-led caretaker committee responsible, should there be any sudden wave of acts of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry in Zamfara state.

“Also Nigerians should hold the APC caretaker committee responsible should there be another mass abduction in any other state of the Northwest or any other part of our nation for that matter.

“Our party cautions the APC to end its evil enterprise with the lives of Nigerians for their selfish interest.

“Now that the APC has been exposed,”, the PDP charged Nigerians “ to be at alert, remain united in resisting the APC and its antics and continue to give useful information to our security forces, even as they collectively work hard on opportunities offered by democracy to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the APC”.

