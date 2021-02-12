PDP, a viable option for Nigeria’s unity, development, says Metuh

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has declared that the party (PDP) remains a viable option for Nigeria’s unity, stability and development, given that it possesses the values, ideals and principles needed to pull the nation out of her present predicaments.

Metuh said this while receiving members of the PDP National Working Committee, who paid him a visit at his residence in Abuja on Wednesday, following his return from the United Kingdom where he underwent medical treatment.

The former NPS told his visitors that his confidence in the PDP, as the platform that holds hope for the survival of the country remains unshaken.

His words, “Despite my travails and challenges, my confidence in the ideals, values and principles of the PDP, as enshrined by our founding fathers, remain unshaken and it is clear that the party can rescue our nation from her current dire straits.

“This is because the PDP has the desired values and principles of all-inclusiveness, respect for the rights and sensibilities of Nigerians across board, respect for democratic tenets of rule of law, equity and justice, promotion of excellence as well as equal access to resources and opportunities irrespective of creed, ethnicity, class and even political learning.

“Our nation has passed through a lot and the citizens are losing hope in the polity. In the southeast and southwest, many of the citizens are questioning their fate and faith in Nigeria and this is also the situation in other parts of the country. It is important that these issues are addressed.

“At this point, the PDP remains the viable option to restore hope in the polity, revamp the faith Nigerians have in our nation and save her from collapse” he said.

Metuh commended the PDP NWC for stabilizing the party and urged them to remain focused in promoting the ideals and values of the founding fathers in the party to “showcase the underlining differences between our party and others”.

