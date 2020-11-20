PCRC moves to end insecurity in Nigeria

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

In an effort to stem out the inscesant security challengess in the country, the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), has held its first national security capacity building workshop in Dutse, Jigawa capital, jointly hosted by both Kano and Jigawa states.

Addressing the participants separately, the representatives of PCRC across the South west, North east and North west in the occasion said the organization is out to serve the entire nation effectively. Pointing out that PCRC is going to establish a Radio station in Abuja.

Stressing that apart from the radio station that is going to establised, about N80 million is also going to be mobilized to strengthen the organization in its advocacy policy and strategies of fighting crimes and fishing out criminals from their hide outs.

Emphasizing that the measures aimed at pushing for the strengthening of the security apparatus of the country through constant dialogue with the police and other security agencies.

Also according to the Deputy Force Public Relations Officers (PRO), Force headquarters Abuja, Aremu Sikiru Adeniran in his speach said, the aims and objectives of the PCRC is to partner the police with a view to improving their relationship among others.

According to him that the relationship is to assist the police to combate crimes and criminals activities across the federation as well as to periodically organize seminars, conferences, workshops to empower its members across the nation respectively.

The occasion was attended by all security agencies, para miltary, traditional rulers, local government chairmen and the youths, mostly across Jigawa/Kano states.

