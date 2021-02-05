PC membership revalidation, a huge scam, says PDP

Share This





















…Hails Akande’s outburst on exercise

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the outburst by former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, has further confirmed revelations that the so-called APC membership revalidation and registration is a huge scam designed to allot fictitious figures and inflate the APC membership register.

The party said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The PDP also mocked the APC on the free for all fight by desperate factions over control of allocated figures, at its phony membership revalidation exercise held at the Banquet Hall of the Kwara State Government House, Ilorin.

The development, the main opposition party said, has further exposed the exercise as a monumental swindle.

The PDP rqually lampooned APC leaders over the public apathy that has greeted the exercise, despite the deployment of huge financial resources, stating that such is a further confirmation that Nigerians have rejected the APC.

The PDP, in its statement, said, “Nigerians are already aware that the purpose of the APC membership revalidation exercise is to produce inflated membership figures to assist the APC to allocated fictitious votes for itself in the 2023 elections; a scheme that is dead on arrival.

“Moreover, no Nigerian would want to join a party of fraudsters, manipulators, political bandits and liars, which has ruined our country and expended its goodwill on the altar of violence, deception and insensitivity to the needs of the people.

“The world watched the show of shame as APC members clashed in bloody brawl, assailing and inflicting injuries on one another with dangerous objects and destroying public property over control of list of fictitious members.

“The PDP has only but pity for delusional APC leaders who are yet to come to terms with the fact that the APC as a party is already dead and that Nigerians cannot be swayed by a fake membership revalidation and a conjured membership figure.

Our party therefore commends Chief Akande for his courage in speaking out on the shenanigans in the APC, including the antics of the illegal national caretaker committee adding that its meddling with the party’s membership register further confirms revelations of the fraud inherent in the exercise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...