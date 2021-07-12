Parents, cleric resort to prayers for release of Chikun students

• As gunmen abduct Emir of Kajuru,10 others

From: Femi, Oyelola, Kaduna

The Emir of Kajuru in Kajuru Local Goverment Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu has been whisked away by gunmen who raided his palace in the week hours of yesterday.

This is as parents of the abducted 121 students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School in Chikun Local Goverment Area sought for Divine intervention for their quick rescue.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Kaduna State Police Command ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The statement stated that the Command through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Kajuru, Kaduna is in receipt of an unfortunate report on the kidnap of the Royal Father in the early hours of yesterday.

The statement added that the incident occurred about 0234hrs when armed wielding bandits in large numbers invaded Kajuru town, shot sporadically and gained access into the Chief’s residence where they abducted him and ten (10) members of his immediate family to an unknown destination.

“Notwithstanding, the Joint patrol of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), conventional Police and the Nigerian Army attached to Kajuru LGA are currently engaged in search and rescue mission around the forest for a possible rescue of the victims while IGP’s Tactical units have been contacted for technical support.

“ The Command is saddened with this incident and it’s not relenting in ensuring lasting solution to current upsurge of criminality in the state.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm and should always support the Police and other security agencies with credible information that will enable them curtail any possible attack on innocent citizens before it happened.” The statement reads

Also confirming the abduction,grandson of the Emir and traditional title holder of Dan Iyan Kajuru Saidu Musa said the incident happened around 12:30 am.

Meanwhile, parents of the abducted 121 students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School in Chikun Local Goverment Area have sought for Divine intervention for their quick rescue.

They gathered at the school premises located along the Kaduna-Kachia Highway to hold the prayers.