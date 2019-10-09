Panic as kidnappers hit Kuje community,12-yr old, 8 others missing

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

Residents of Pegi Resettlement community, located in Kuje Area Council of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been thrown into panic mood as nine persons are missing, following raid by kidnappers in the area.

It was gathered that unknown gunmen arrived the area around 8pm of Monday, clad in military camouflage, and randomly kidnapped people.

It was learnt that the kidnappers were said to have blocked one of the rough roads leading to the community from Kuje, for period the operations lasted.

However, it was gathered that one the victims who was allegedly released by the assailants on health ground, said the attackers were not be less than 20.

It was also said that the kidnappers had started making contact with the family of the victims and demanding a ransom N10 million.

According to the Chairman Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Taiwo Aderibigbe, who confirmed the incident, a 12 year old boy was among those kidnapped, while one person who was critically injured during the operation has been hospitalized in an unnamed hospital.

Aderibigbe noted that the helpless local vigilante were overpowered by the gunmen who took their victims and vanished into the forest.

He added that the kidnappers allegedly attacked a pickup truck, after deflating the tyres to demobilize the vehicle.

“Yes about 9 persons were kidnapped yesterday (Monday) in our community by some unknown gunmen. We have reported the incidence to the Police”, he said

Also confirming the kidnap incidence, Police Public Relations Officer for FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said that the Police had launched a manhunt against the kidnappers.

He said, “the Police is making concerted effort to rescue the persons kidnapped around Pegi Community.

“Though details of the incident is still sketchy, the command is urging members of the public to be calm while the police intensify efforts to rescue and reunite victims with members of their families.

“Meanwhile, we call on the public to be security conscious and provide information to the police and other relevant security agencies on suspicious movements and activities within their communities.”