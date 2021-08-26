Pam condemns Zangam village attack, says life of every tribe equal before God

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Yakubu Pam has condemned the gruesome killings of over 35 Plateau citizens on 25th August 2021 in midnight attacked where houses and churches were torched including a primary school in Kunga of Zangam, a village just behind Naraguta village.

Pam in a statement issued yesterday by his S.A Media/public Ralations, Ayuba Pam, said “the scenario is not what we inherit as our cherished heritage. Plateau can not be turned into a graveyard while we are still alive.

“The government must do all within its powers to fish out those behind the killings and must ensure proper justice is done to address the in-balance in the security of each tribe and religion.”

He said the government must realize every citizen has a right to live and must, as an imperative, be treated with fairness.

“I dare say in very strong terms the life of every tribe and kindred is equal before the eyes of God and there’s no blue, white, or black blood. All human blood runs in the same vein and is red.

“What is happening on the Plateau I consider it a deliberate attempt to annihilate a people and we must stop paying lip service to gratify the whims and caprices of sponsors of bloodletting, not in Plateau or anywhere at all!

“I call on the government to be more proactive in securing the lives of its citizens and apprehend the known culprits, serve them with justice and restore hope to the people.

“The act of willful killing rising daily in Plateau state and elsewhere in Nigeria must stop and it should be condemned by all and not be left as if it’s a concern of those reduced as second-class citizens.

“No human being is superior to the other. We all have the same measure and quantity of blood as humans created by God. we must accept this and live together as one people.”