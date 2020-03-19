Pakistani died of cardiac arrest not coronavirus – Niger govt

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

A Pakistani worker in the ongoing Zungeru Dam Construction was confirmed to have died of cardiac arrest not the suspected coronavirus as speculated in some quarters.

The Commissioner of Health and Hospital Services, Dr Mohammed Makun Sidi made the disclosure yesterday at a press briefing after the State Executive Council meeting at Government House in Minna.

He explained that the deceased was a truck driver who has not traveled out for over one year now but died of cardiac arrest.

Dr Sidi also dispelled the rumor that someone died of convid -19 (Coronavirus) at Minna general hospital saying that it was not true.

He said that, the patient has been sick and on admission for some weeks and did not die of the said disease as alleged.

He charged all hands to be on deck to curtail the spread of Coronavirus, Lassa Fever and Meningitis in the state hence proactive measures has been put in place like isolation centre at Minna general hospital and isolation wards in 21 health centres of the state.

The commissioner assured that the state ministry is in touch with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and having an emergency operation centre in the state.